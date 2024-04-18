PAK vs NZ Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2024: With ICC T20 World Cup 2024 a few months away, Pakistan hosts New Zealand for a five-match T20I series. The first match of the PAK vs NZ T20I series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PAK vs NZ 1st T20I begins at 08:00 PM as per IST. The series marks Babar Azam's return as T20I captain. Michael Bracewell, on the other hand, will lead the Blackcaps. For info on PAK vs NZ viewing options including live streaming online and TV Telecast details you can scroll down. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Rawalpindi

Pakistan not just sees the return of Babar as skipper but senior duo Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim return to the side as well after taking back their retirement. Pakistan and New Zealand earlier met in the five-game series in January and Green Shirts lost it 1-4 under Shaheen Afridi's captaincy.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I 2024 Match?

FanCode is the official broadcaster of the Pakistan vs New Zealand series in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the PAK vs NZ T20I series. However, the PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2024 will not be available on TV in India. In Pakistan, Geo Super and A Sports will provide a free live telecast of the PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2024 match. PTV Sports HD will provide live telecast of the match as well. On Which Channel Pakistan vs New Zealand 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch PAK vs NZ T20I Matches Live Streaming Online?

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2024 Match?

With the absence of a live telecast of PAK vs NZ in India, fans will be eager to catch the action. FanCode will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the PAK vs NZ T20I series on mobile devices and smart TVs.

