PAK vs NZ Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2024: Pakistan and New Zealand meet in the third game of the five-match series. After rain washed out the series opener, Pakistan won the second T20I impressively by seven wickets. The third T20I will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi as well with all eyes on the weather. New Zealand will be looking to bounce back and draw level in the series while hosts will be eyeing to double the lead. Azam Khan Ruled Out of Pakistan vs New Zealand Five-Match T20I Series Due to Calf Injury.

Mohammad Amir made an impressive return to the Pakistan team after a gap of four years as he returned with figures of 2/13 in his three overs. Young spinner Abrar Ahmed made a memorable debut as he scalped 2/15 in his quota of four overs as New Zealand were bundled out for just 90 runs. Pakistan chased down the target at the loss of three wickets and Mohammad Rizwan emerged as top scorer for the home side with 45 unbeaten.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

FanCode is the official broadcaster of the Pakistan vs New Zealand series in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the PAK vs NZ T20I series. However, the PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I 2024 will not be available on TV in India. In Pakistan, Geo Super and A Sports will provide a free live telecast of the PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I 2024 match. PTV Sports HD will provide live telecast of the match as well. Pakistan Beat New Zealand by Seven Wickets in 2nd T20I 2024; Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir Star As Green Shirts Take 1–0 Series Lead.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

With the absence of a live telecast of PAK vs NZ in India, fans will be eager to catch the action. FanCode will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the PAK vs NZ T20I series on mobile devices and smart TVs.

