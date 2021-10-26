After a blazing start against India in the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan are likely to hope that they can repeat this same performance while facing New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26. Everything went right for Pakistan on Sunday against India and it was a perfect team performance with a mix of individual brilliance as well that saw them cross the line in a dominant fashion. Such a big win at the start of the tournament is a dream start definitely and now, Pakistan have to ensure that they maintain this momentum against the Kiwis. New Zealand on the other hand, have not played in the warm-up matches and hence, facing an in-form side like Pakistan might seem like a huge challenge in their very first match. Performance in the practice games is one thing and to play well in the main competition is another and New Zealand would hope to have a fresh start on Tuesday. They have the requisite ammunition in their team to create problems for Pakistan. PAK vs NZ Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19

The opening combination of Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert can give them a good start in the powerplay overs and then there's the reliable Kane Williamson in the middle, who can hold the innings together and also accelerate when there's the need to do so. They do have a weak lower middle-order and a lot would depend on the likes of James Neesham and Glenn Phillips when it comes to finishing on a high. Their bowling attack would be led by Trent Boult with the experience of Tim Southee coming into the picture as well. Plus, Lockie Ferguson's express pace, which already troubled batsmen in the IPL, would also be an added advantage. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner are likely to shoulder their spin bowling department and can extract something from the Sharjah pitch. PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan once again would rely on the successful opening combination of skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez can provide a lot of stability in the middle-order and can finish things off as well. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was one of their star performers against India, would be key once again.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan vs New Zealand clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 26, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch PAK vs NZ match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2021 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).