Two big teams, New Zealand and Pakistan meet in the final of the Tri-series 2022. Bangladesh was the third team in the triangular series but they failed to win any of their games. Meanwhile, New Zealand and Pakistan topped the points table and hence made it to the final of T20I tri-series. For PAK vs NZ final of triangular-series live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down for all the information. PAK vs BAN, T20I Tri-Series 2022: Mohammad Rizwan Shines As Pakistan Register Seven-Wicket Win.

New Zealand and Pakistan met twice in the series earlier. Pakistan won the first encounter by six wickets and then New Zealand bounced back to win their second fixture nine wickets.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-Series 2022 Final Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 2022 Final will be played on October 14, 2022 (Friday). The game will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-Series 2022 Final in India?

Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans can watch live streaming of this clash and more information on that is available below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2022 Final Live Streaming Online

Amazon Prime Video have the live-streaming rights of the New Zealand tri-series in India. And, will provide live streaming online of the PAK vs NZ final match T20I tri-series 2022 in India. So, fans will have to subscribe to Prime Video services in India to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-Series 2022 final match live streaming online.

