Sri Lanka hosts Pakistan for a two-match Test series starting July 16. The two-match series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 and marks the beginning of the campaign for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The PAK vs SL 1st Test 2023 takes place at the Galle International Stadium in Galle and will be held between July 16-20. Meanwhile, for PAK vs SL live streaming online and live tv telecast, you can scroll down.

Pakistan will be keen to do well in this WTC cycle after finishing in seventh spot in the previous one. Pakistan lost a few home Tests, which has been an area of concern for the Green Shirts. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, was in contention for the WTC 2023 final but missed out after close games against New Zealand. As of now, both the teams will be looking to start afresh and aim to collect important points on the WTC 2023-25 table.

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the 1st Test match, which is to be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on Sunday, July 16. The match will start at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Rankings, Team Wise Standings and Points Tally in ICC WTC 3.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PAK vs SL 1st Test 2023?

Sony Pictures Network holds the broadcast rights of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2023. For viewers in India, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be available live on Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD channels. For fans in Pakistan, PTV Sports will telecast the match live.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of PAK vs SL 1st Test 2023?

Fans looking to watch PAK vs SL 1st Test 2023 online can download the SonyLIV app to catch the action. The online streaming of PAK vs SL will be available on SonyLIV’s website as well. Besides it, the PAK vs SL cricket match will be available on Airtel TV and JIO TV app. FanCode will provide PAK vs SL online live streaming as well.

