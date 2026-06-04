Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Schedule: Pakistan cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Test series between against West Indies after the conclusion of home ODI series against Australia. Scheduled for July and August 2026, the series will see the Caribbean nation host Pakistan for a crucial red-ball battle, which is an integral part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. The fixtures mark a significant moment for regional cricket, especially with one venue set to host its maiden Test match. Kane Williamson Catch Video: NZ Star Takes Stunner to Dismiss Ben Stokes in Lord's Test.

Pakistan will be looking to bounce back in Test cricket after a recent 2-0 whitewash defeat to Bangladesh earlier in 2026. Their last Test tour of the Caribbean in 2021 saw the series end level at 1-1, highlighting the competitive nature of clashes between these two cricketing nations.

Pakistan vs West Indies Test Series Schedule

Both Test matches will be hosted in Trinidad and Tobago, promising a vibrant atmosphere for competitive Test cricket. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba is set to make history by hosting its very first Test match, a landmark occasion for the venue and Caribbean cricket development.

Match Dates Start Time (AST) Venue Competition 1st Test July 25 – 29, 2026 10:00 AM Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba ICC World Test Championship (2025-27) 2nd Test August 2 – 6, 2026 10:00 AM Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain ICC World Test Championship (2025-27)

The 10:00 AM AST start time translates to 7:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PKT) for viewers in Pakistan and 7:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

This two-Test series is a critical engagement for both teams in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, with valuable points up for grabs that could significantly influence their standing towards the final. The return of Test cricket between these two sides to the Caribbean promises to be an exciting spectacle for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).