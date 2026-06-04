Pakistan vs West Indies 2026 Test Series Full Schedule and Time Table
Discover the complete schedule for the Pakistan vs West Indies Test Series 2026, a crucial part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The two-match series will be hosted in Trinidad and Tobago, featuring the 1st Test at the historic Brian Lara Cricket Academy (its maiden Test match).
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Schedule: Pakistan cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Test series between against West Indies after the conclusion of home ODI series against Australia. Scheduled for July and August 2026, the series will see the Caribbean nation host Pakistan for a crucial red-ball battle, which is an integral part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. The fixtures mark a significant moment for regional cricket, especially with one venue set to host its maiden Test match. Kane Williamson Catch Video: NZ Star Takes Stunner to Dismiss Ben Stokes in Lord's Test.
Pakistan will be looking to bounce back in Test cricket after a recent 2-0 whitewash defeat to Bangladesh earlier in 2026. Their last Test tour of the Caribbean in 2021 saw the series end level at 1-1, highlighting the competitive nature of clashes between these two cricketing nations.
Pakistan vs West Indies Test Series Schedule
Both Test matches will be hosted in Trinidad and Tobago, promising a vibrant atmosphere for competitive Test cricket. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba is set to make history by hosting its very first Test match, a landmark occasion for the venue and Caribbean cricket development.
|Match
|Dates
|Start Time (AST)
|Venue
|Competition
|1st Test
|July 25 – 29, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
|ICC World Test Championship (2025-27)
|2nd Test
|August 2 – 6, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
|ICC World Test Championship (2025-27)
The 10:00 AM AST start time translates to 7:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PKT) for viewers in Pakistan and 7:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST).
This two-Test series is a critical engagement for both teams in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, with valuable points up for grabs that could significantly influence their standing towards the final. The return of Test cricket between these two sides to the Caribbean promises to be an exciting spectacle for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).