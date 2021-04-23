Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the second Twenty-20 match of the three-game series. The PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I 2021 will be played at the Harare Sports Club Stadium in Harare on April 23, 2021 (Friday). The visitors won the opening game while the hosts will be hopeful of making a comeback. Meanwhile, fans searching for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I live streaming can scroll down below. ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Zimbabwe vs Pakistan.

Babar Azam’s team are in red hot form lately and after getting the better of South Africa in the shorter format, they will be looking to complete the job against Zimbabwe in the second game of the series. Zimbabwe were clean swept by Afghanistan in their previous T20I series and will hope not to face the same consequences again.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will be played on April 23, 2021 (Friday). The game will be played at The Harare Sports Club in Harare and it is scheduled to begin at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) 11:00 AM and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters of Pakistan’s 2021 tour of Zimbabwe in India. Hence, the PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I will not be televised on any channel in India. In Pakistan, however, the game will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2021 match live through online streaming. The live streaming of the 2nd T20I is available on the FanCode app. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the match.

