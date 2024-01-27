As reported previously, Pakistan cricketer was beaten by teammates in a hotel, however, it is now being reported that the players belong to women's team. As per the Geo Super report, the incident took place during the ongoing National Women T20 Tournament 2024. Reportedly, Sadaf Shams and Yusra were involved in a fight with teammate Ayesha Bilal. As per the details, Ayesha’s nose was bleeding after Sadaf and Yusra combined to beat her in a hotel. WPL 2024: Lauren Bell Withdrew From UP Warriorz Squad To Focus on New Zealand Tour, Chamari Athapaththu As Replacement.

Reportedly, Ayesha remained silent for almost two days after the assault on her by teammates. The player then lodged a complaint about the other two teammates to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Following her complaint, PCB temporarily suspended all three players and barred them from participating in any cricketing activity until further notice. The Chairperson of Women’s Cricket, Tania Malik, is expected to conduct an investigation in this matter.

Interestingly, PCB released a video of the players in question having a fun-filled conversation with senior player Nida Dar. PCB titled the video as "A chat over a cup of tea" and indicated "all is well" with the players.

Watch Video

A chat over a cup of tea ☕ Nida Dar in conversation with Sadaf Shamas, Yusra Amir and Ayesha Bilal on the sidelines of National Women's T20 Tournament 🗣️#NWT20 | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/TP1JOkRkqc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 26, 2024

The Pakistan women's cricketers are currently participating in National Women T20 Tournament 2024. The tournament features six regional teams Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

