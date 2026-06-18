Pakistan's Fatima Sana Becomes First Captain To Score Fifty and Pick 3 Wickets in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match

Birmingham witnessed an extraordinary display of all-round cricket yesterday as Pakistan Women's captain Fatima Sana etched her name into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup record books, despite her team's narrow two-wicket loss to South Africa at Edgbaston. Sana's exceptional performance saw her become the first captain in the tournament's history to register a fifty and claim three wickets in the same game. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: IND Claim Top Spot in Group A; ENG Maintain Solo Lead in Group B.

The 24-year-old all-rounder (born November 8, 2001) delivered a heroic effort with both bat and ball in the Group Stage clash on Wednesday evening, June 17, 2026. Her individual brilliance also headlined a record-breaking ninth-wicket partnership, providing a glimmer of hope in a challenging match for Pakistan.

Heroics with Bat and Ball

Facing a precarious situation with Pakistan reeling at 50 for eight, Sana launched a remarkable counter-attack, smashing an unbeaten 55 runs off just 38 balls. Her innings, which included six boundaries and two towering sixes, guided Pakistan to a respectable total of 126 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Not content with her batting exploits, Sana then turned her attention to bowling, where she picked up three crucial wickets for just 16 runs. Her spell kept South Africa on their toes during their chase of 127, taking the wickets of Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, and Sinalo Jafta. Despite her efforts, South Africa ultimately clinched the victory by two wickets with 19 balls to spare. South African opener Annerie Dercksen was named Player of the Match for her 52 runs off 35 balls.

Record-Breaking Partnership

Sana's 55 not out also contributed to a historic 71-run stand for the ninth wicket alongside Tuba Hassan, who scored 23 runs off 27 balls. This partnership stands as the highest ninth-wicket collaboration ever recorded in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup history.

Earlier in the Month: Fastest WT20I Fifty

These World Cup records follow another significant achievement for Sana just over a month ago. On May 15, 2026, the Pakistan captain showcased her explosive batting prowess by scoring the fastest-ever half-century in Women's T20 International (WT20I) cricket. She reached her fifty in a mere 15 balls against Zimbabwe during the 3rd T20I at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, eventually finishing unbeaten on 62 runs off just 19 deliveries. This surpassed the previous record of 18 balls, jointly held by Sophie Devine, Phoebe Litchfield, and Richa Ghosh. Smriti Mandhana Scores Most Fifties for India in Women's T20 World Cups, Achieves Feat During IND vs NED ICC WT20 WC 2026.

Pakistan's World Cup Campaign So Far

Pakistan's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 journey began with a 64-run defeat against arch-rivals India at Edgbaston on June 14, 2026. While the team is yet to secure a win in the tournament, Fatima Sana's individual performances have certainly provided memorable moments and highlighted her growing stature as a world-class all-rounder.

Pakistan will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture, scheduled against Bangladesh at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, June 20, at 2:30 PM local time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).