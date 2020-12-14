Pakistan take on New Zealand in the three-match T20I series, starting December 18 at Auckland. Ever since Pakistan landed in New Zealand, it has faced challenges from quarantine rules to now Babar Azam being ruled out. The Pakistan start batsman and captain suffered thumb fracture and thus was withdrawn from the squad for T20Is. Shadab Khan, who himself is facing fitness concerns will lead the Pakistan team in T20Is. In case, Shadab is unfit, Imad Wasim is likely contender to lead the visitors. Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online: Which Channel Will Telecast PAK vs NZ 2020-21 Series in India on TV?

With Babar out injured, youngster Haider Ali could open the innings with another young batsman Abdullah Shafique. Mohammad Hafeez is likely to bat at number three followed by wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan could field as many as four all-rounders- Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan- against New Zealand in the first T20I.

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who impressed against Zimbabwe during the home series, could play as specialist spin bowler. Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi will form the pace department along with Faheem. Pakistan Cricket Team All Set for T20I Series Against New Zealand, Here’s A Peek into Squad’s Photoshoot (Watch Video).

Pakistan’s Likely Playing 11 for 1st T20I

Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan(C), Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan T20I Squad

Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

