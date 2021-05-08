One of the finest fast bowlers, if not the finest, bowlers going around in world cricket, Pat Cummins turns 28 on Saturday (May 8), and wishes are pouring in for him from all over the world. Hailing from Westmead, Sydney, the right-arm pacer has almost every weapon in his armoury, which is required to torment the best of batsmen. Be it restricting runs in white-ball cricket or making the red cherry talk, Cummins has proved his mettle in all departments. In fact, the Aussie pacer is currently the top-ranked Test bowler and is unlikely to get dethroned anytime soon. Pat Cummins Donates Money to UNICEF Instead of PM CARES Fund, Urges Fans to Join Him.

Making his international debut in October 2011, Cummins burst onto the scenes with his ability to set the speed gun on fire. In fact, he went onto make his debut in all three formats in the same tour of South Africa. Ageing 18 at that time, the speedster was touted to become a regular part of the national team. However, injuries played the villain in his journey, and the pacer had to miss numerous games due to his wounds. Nevertheless, Cummins worked on his body and fitness relentlessly and emerged as a cornerstone of Australia’s fast bowling cartel. IPL 2021 Suspended Owing to Increase in Covid-19 Cases Within the Bio-Bubble.

The fast bowler formed a potent attack with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, and it is needless to say what the trio has done so far. Notably, Cummins is also a hard-hitting batsman lower down the order, and his prowess with the willow has troubled oppositions on several occasions. As Cummins turns 28, let’s look at some quick facts about him.

Pat Cummins Quick Facts:

# Pat Cummins was born on May 8, 1993, in Westmead, Sydney.

# The pacer made his international debut for Australia in 2011 vs South Africa at 18.

# Cummins’ role model while growing up was Australian legend Brett Lee.

# The fast bowler won the Big Bash League Title with Perth Scorchers during the 2013-14 season.

# Pat Cummins joined KKR in 2014, winning the IPL title with the team.

# He was also a part of the Australian team, which won the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

# In 2020 IPL Player Auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Cummins for 15.5 crores, the second-most expensive overseas player in the tournament’s history.

# He is currently the top-ranked bowler in Test matches.

# Pat Cummins was named the Test Cricketer of the Year by ICC in January 2020.

The Kolkata Knight Riders star was last seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis. Nevertheless, the gala T20 tournament is expected to resume in September later this year, and Cummins indeed would like to make a mark.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2021 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).