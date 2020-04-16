Pat Cummins the Most Complete Bowler in the World, Says Glenn McGrath

Pat Cummins (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sydney, April 16: Pat Cummins is currently the most complete bowler in the world, feels Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath. "Pat Cummins. I like the way he goes by," said McGrath in a rapid fire session on ESPNCricinfo. Since making his comeback into the Australian Test side, Cummins has gone on to become a must in the playing XI in all formats for the team. He has taken 143 wickets in Tests and 105 wickets in ODIs. He may have taken on 36 scalps in T20Is but they have come in just 28 matches at an average of 19.86. He has a total of 96 wickets in T20 matches overall.

In the auctions for the 2020 Indian Premier League, Cummins was bought by two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping amount of Rs 15.5 crore. It helped him overtake England all-rounder Ben Stokes as the most expensive foreign buy of all time in IPL history. Glenn McGrath Bats for ‘Traditional’ 5-Day Tests After ICC Announces to Consider 4-Day Tests for World Test Championship 2023.

However, he could miss out on the lucrative season as the 2020 IPL has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season was scheduled to start on March 29 but it was postponed to April 15. A few days after the announcement of the postponement, India went into a three-week lockdown as the number of infected cases rose.

The lockdown was supposed to end on April 15 but it was further extended to May 3, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to indefinitely postpone the tournament.