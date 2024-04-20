Punjab Kings (PBKS) won two games from seven matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. They stand ninth in the points table. Gujarat Titans (GT) have three wins but due to poor net run rate, the side stands eighth in the points table. Despite hard efforts, both sides couldn’t finish close games. Punjab Kings lost matches in the last over in multiple games this season. But will be looking for better results against the Titans. IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Slams Fake News About Hiring Rohit Sharma as PBKS Captain.

Gujarat Titans won the 2022 IPL title and even made it to the second final in a row. But the side is struggling in 2024 under young Subhman Gill’s captaincy. Punjab Kings also tried hard to grab impactful players in the mega auction. Harshal Patel was their top buy, who is yet to make a meaningful impact in the 2024 season.

PBKS vs GT IPL Head-to-Head

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have clashed in 4 games in IPL so far. PBKS has won 2 matches while GT has won 2 games. Although both teams have shared a 50% win rate, Sunday’s match is the most important fixture for both sides. The team losing the game would be in danger of staying out of top four this season Ashutosh Sharma Sweeps Jasprit Bumrah for a Six en Route to Maiden IPL Fifty During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

PBKS vs GT Match Number 37 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Sam Curran Shubman Gill Harpreet Brar Vijay Shankar Shashank Singh Rashid Khan

PBKS vs GT Match Number 37 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran has an extra responsibility to carry a struggling side in a crucial game. He would be looking at Liam Livingston, Shashank Singh and Jitesh Sharma for support in batting while Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahal will be his key bowlers. For the Titans – after last match’s ‘quick-fall’ skipper Shubman Gill will be hoping for a better reply from his batters.

PBKS vs GT Match Number 37 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans need a win to stay competitive in the IPL 2024 season. Both sides will take on April 21. The PBKS vs GT match will be played at the Maharaja Yadvendra Singh Stadium, starting at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Punjab Kings Captain Shikhar Dhawan Shares Heart-Warming Instagram Post With Son Zoraver’s Jersey Ahead of Clash Against MI in IPL 2024, Says ‘You’re Always With Me…’ (View Pic).

PBKS vs GT Match Number 37 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match. Also, Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season in India. Fans can enjoy a live telecast of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 match on Star Sports Channels.

PBKS vs GT Match Number 37 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson

