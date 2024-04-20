In an IPL season where batting has reached new heights, both Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are circling the drain, their top-order performances in particular letting the team down on various occasions. Even after seven matches, Shubman Gill is the only half-centurion in his team. Sam Curran though he was addressing the incredible rise of Ashutosh Sharma, couldn't help but voice his disappointment at the lack of support. IPL 2024: Tim David, Kieron Pollard Fined for Providing Illegal Assistance to Suryakumar Yadav Against Punjab Kings

Both PBKS and GT are in need of a win to stay competitive in the IPL 2024 season. Both sides are very much away from the top-4 in terms of net run rate also. Even if the eighter side wins this match, the margin has to be huge to make a ‘realistic’ chance to move up in the points table. Let us check how weather and pitch would affect the outcome of the match.

Mullanpur weather on April 21 (Credit: Accuweather)

Mullanpur Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather in Mullapur on April 21 is expected to be clear. Being an evening match, humidity would play much part in the match. In the evening, the temperature in Mohali will be around 25 degrees, the real feel will be 24 degrees. The humidity will be around 31%. There is no chance of rain.

Eden Gardens Stadium Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Mullanpur this IPL is 187. The conditions, as much as they have lent themselves to the batters, have also allowed fast bowlers to prosper. They have picked up 47 wickets - roughly five times as many as the spinners have managed in four games so far.

