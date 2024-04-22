Gujarat Titans returned back to winning ways in some style, beating Punjab Kings by three wickets in IPL 2024 on April 21. With this result, Gujarat Titans moved to the sixth spot on the points table while Punjab Kings find themselves in the ninth place with just two wins so far. Sam Curran continued to be in charge of Punjab Kings with Shikhar Dhawan yet to recover and his decision to bat first after winning the toss did not take long to backfire. Punjab Kings backed their captain's decision to bat first with a solid start, with Curran and Prabhsimran Singh scoring 52 in 5.2 overs before the wickets started to tumble. Prabhsimran was the first to depart and his dismissal triggered a downfall which saw Punjab Kings lose wickets at regular intervals before. Harpreet Brar did show some sort of resistance with 29 runs off 12 balls but Punjab Kings could eventually score 142 before being bowled out. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Sai Kishore was the wrecker-in-chief for Gujarat Titans, taking four wickets and the other bowlers too played their part--Noor Ahmad (2/20), Mohit Sharma (2/32) and Rashid Khan (1/15). In response, Gujarat Titans had a good start, with skipper Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha putting on 66 runs for the first wicket. They did lose wickets at one stage, but Rahul Tewatia, who has developed quite a reputation for finishing off matches, starred with 36 undefeated runs off just 18 balls as Gujarat Titans romped by three wickets with five balls to spare. For Punjab Kings, Harshal Patel made a mark in his 100th IPL match, taking three wickets for just 15 runs in three overs. PBKS vs GT Memes Go Viral After Punjab Kings Lose to Gujarat Titans by Three Wickets in IPL 2024.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Harshal Patel played his 100th IPL match

#Sai Kishore became the second Gujarat Titans bowler to take a four-wicket haul in the IPL

#Seven wickets fell to spin, the most in an innings this season of the IPL

Gujarat Titans will now look to carry on with this momentum as they seek redemption against Delhi Capitals, a side which beat quite convincingly earlier this season. Punjab Kings on the other hand, will look to snap their losing streak when they meet Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 02:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).