Punjab Kings have the opportunity to put pressure on teams above them in the points table when it meets Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. A win against struggling Chennai Super Kings brought to an end a two-game losing streak for Punjab but there is plenty of work still left for them to do should they qualify for the play-offs. Punjab have been a perennial underachiever in the competition and despite changes in management and players, the team has always performed poorly and the pressure will be on them to correct that. For Lucknow, the team was a new entrant in the league but with 10 points in the kitty and a current fourth place in the standings, they have exceeded expectations. Punjab Kings versus Lucknow Super Giants will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four

Shikhar Dhawan scored a magnificent 88 against Chennai to put an end to a barren run of form. The stylish left-handed batsman is crucial for the team as he is one player that can single-handedly disrupt the opposition plans in the powerplays. Bhanuka Rajapaksa came in at number 3 and looked solid, which is another positive for their batting unit heading into the game against Lucknow.

K L Rahul has been in breathtaking form for Lucknow as he notched up another century in the league against Mumbai. The LSG skipper believes in leading from the front and if he fires, pressure is taken off the shoulders of the other batsmen in the top order. Krunal Pandya’s effective spells with the bowl along with Ravi Bishnoi make the duo a threat for Punjab.

PBKS vs LSG Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 42 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the PBKS vs LSG clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 42 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the PBKS vs LSG match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. Lucknow Super Giants are a more balanced outfit in comparison to Punjab Kings and they start the contest as the clear favourites.

