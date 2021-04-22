After a massive loss of 120 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, KL Rahul's team Punjab Kings is desperately hunting out for a win. They take on the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mumbai also walks into the game with a loss against Delhi Capitals. A win here for Rohit Sharma's men and they would rise up on the IPL 2021 points table. IN this article, we shall be having a look at the choice of Dream11 captain, vice-captain and also the predicted playing XI for the match. This will help you make your picks for the game. But before that, we shall have a look at the preview of the game. PBKS vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 17.

Both teams will be looking to sort their batting issues. Mumbai Indians have been hot and cold this season. With Mumbai particularly they need to make a few changes in the batting lineup to set their ball rolling. For PBKS, their biggest concern is that Chris Gayle has failed for the last three innings and is expected to fire for his team. Even Ajit Agarkar had raised questions over the inclusion of Gayle despite his failure. Now, let's have a look at the captain and vice-captain deets below:

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: KL Rahul

KL Rahul could be your captain for the side. The PBKS captain had scored 77 runs in the IPL 2020 match. Prior to that, in IPL 2019, he had scored over 90 runs against MI. So he had quite a good record against Rohit Sharma's men in the IPL.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was impressive as ever. On previous occasions, Bumrah has dismissed Mayank Agarwal on three occasions. The MI Pacer looks very hungry for wickets.

PBKS vs MI Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, M Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

