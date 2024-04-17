April 18 will witness the battle of the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Both the teams are going through a rough patch in the tournament and have not been able to grab a winning momentum. After losing the first three games, MI looked to gain some form in the tournament after winning two back-to-back games but they faced a loss at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings in their last match. Kings also lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler Talks About Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni Being Iconic Finishers After His Blistering Match-Winning Knock in KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Clash, Says ‘I Just Applied the Same Tonight’

The batting has been the strength for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024 so far. Players such as Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and especially opener Rohit Sharma have contributed well with the bat so far. On the other hand, bowling is a concern for MI as no one other than Jasprit Bumrah is clicking for the side in the tournament so far. The form of Hardik Pandya is also a concern as the all-rounder has not been able to deliver a single remembering performance. Riyan Parag Reportedly in Reckoning for a Place in Indian T20 World Cup 2024 Squad After Fantastic IPL Performance

Punjab Kings on the other hand have a lot to think about. The openers are not delivering for the side neither the bowlers. The team has been only dependent on the performances of young batsmen Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. The absence of skipper Shikhar Dhawan is also a major jolt for the side and they would want to work up on the aspects and make a winning return in the tournament.

PBKS vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians have faced each other on 31 occasions in the Indian Premier League. MI have a slight lead in the head-to-head record and have won 16 matches against Kings so far. Kings are also not far behind against MI and have won 15 matches till now.

PBKS vs MI Match Number 33 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Rohit Sharma Jitesh Sharma Hardik Pandya Sam Curran Jasprit Bumrah Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs MI Match Number 33 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be willing to watch the battle between Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma and Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran. The battle between PBKS all-rounder Sam Curran and MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah will also be very interesting to watch

PBKS vs MI Match Number 33 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match Number 33 will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

PBKS vs MI Match Number 33 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the PBKS vs MI match 33 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match 33 free live streaming in India.

PBKS vs MI Match Number 33 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Tayde, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

