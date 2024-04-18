PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Sam Curran Wins Toss, Punjab Kings to Bowl First; Rilee Rossouw Replaces Jonny Bairstow; See MI Playing XI vs PBKS

See MI Playing XI vsPBKS: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah

See PBKS Playing XI vs MI: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran has won the toss and his team will bowl first in this match against Mumbai Indians. Shikhar Dhawan continues to sit out as he is not 100% yet. Jonny Bairstow has been replaced by Rilee Rossouw.

The Punjab Kings are all set to play against the Mumbai Indians in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League 2024. Both teams are currently placed in the bottom half of the points table and would be looking to get back to winning ways. The match will be a complete entertainer for the fans as both teams can produce a cracker of a match. Both sides have played 31 games against each other, out of which PBKS have won on 15 occasions, whereas the rest 16 matches are won by MI. IPL 2024 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of PBKS vs MI T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

The Mumbai Indians looked to gain some winning momentum from back-to-back wins against the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the Hardik Pandya-led side faced a loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last match by 20 runs. The team has a lot of firepower in their batting lineup but they don't have any big names other than Jasprit Bumrah in the bowling department. The team has been constantly dependent on him and looks forward to getting back their winning momentum. PBKS vs MI, Mullanpur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Clash at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium

On the other hand, nothing seems to be going right for the Punjab Kings. Kings started off the tournament following a win against the Delhi Capitals but the side's campaign has been derailed due to back-to-back losses. The franchise has been completely dependent on individual performances of players such as Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. The bowling has been pathetic and the absence of Shikhar Dhawan has increased the troubles of the franchise.

