In the match number 46th of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians at their home ground, Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 3, 2023, Wednesday. After a defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab sprung back to victory when they beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets to register their fifth win of the season and placed themselves in the sixth spot with 10 points. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side has so far registered five wins out of the nine games that they played. In their last game, the bowlers had a bad day as they let Chennai post a gigantic total of 200 on board. However, in reply, despite suffering a batting collapse they chased down the target. On the other hand, after losing two games on the trot, Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by six wickets to secure their fourth win of the season and placed themselves in the seventh spot with eight points. Batting first, Rajasthan posted a mammoth total of 212 after a brilliant maiden IPL ton from batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. Chasing 213, Mumbai were able to chase down the target with the help of some wonderful knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (55) and Tim David (45). Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq Abuse Each Other During Heated Altercation Moments Before Gautam Gambhir Jumped in (Watch Video).

Mohali Weather Report

Expected Weather at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium during 2023 IPL game between PBKS and MI. (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Shikhar Dhawan and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is four per cent chance of rain with some light showers are likely. The weather forecast for the IPL match between PBKS and MI is good with the temperature expected to be around 21-24 degrees Celsius.

IS Bindra Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Punjab and Mumbai is good for batting as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The last match played here was evidence that teams batting first will have a superior advantage as they look to pile up more than 200 runs on board.

