The Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will lock horns with each other in match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Both teams are one of the bottom-placed sides of the tournament and are coming into the match after losing their last game. Both sides would be hoping to win the match and gain a winning momentum in the tournament. PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 33 in Mullanpur

The Mumbai Indians have a star-studded side which includes the likes of captain Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah. The batting has been the strength of the side and the top and the middle order has scored the majority for the team. However, they don't have much firepower in the bowling department apart from Bumrah. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings have a lot to think ahead of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 clash. The batsmen excluding Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma has not been able to click whereas the bowling department has been a complete flop till now. Rohit Sharma Shares Video of Pasting Stickers on His Bat Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match, Calls It 'Therapy' (See Post)

Mullanpur Weather Report

Expected Weather in Mullanpur on April 18 (Image: Accuweather)

As per Accuweather, the temperature in Mullanpur on April 18 during the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match is expected to be between 31 degree celsius to 25 degree celsius. There are no chances of rain and the sky will be mostly clear.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium has been favourable for the batsmen in the tournament so far and is expected to stay the same during the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2024 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).