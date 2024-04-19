Ashutosh Sharma might not have taken the Punjab Kings through to the win, but he surely won a lot of hearts with his gutsy batting in the match against the Mumbai Indians. Walking in to bat when this side was reeling and staring at a heavy defeat, he became their beacon of hope and waged a fightback on his own. Having had a few impactful performances this season already, the 25-year-old took things up by one notch and showcased his wide range of shots on both sides of the wicket. The right-hander smashed the ball to all parts of the ground and cleared the fence with ease on a number of occasions and brought back Punjab Kings into the contest after they were left struggling at 14/4 at one stage. As long as he was in the middle, the home fans had faith that he would take the team through to the win. But his dismissal to Gerald Coetzee in the 18th over of the chase took the wind out of Punjab Kings' sails. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians scored 192/7, largely due to the bat of Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 78 runs off 53 deliveries, a knock which included seven fours and three sixes. Former captain Rohit Sharma also chipped 36 off 25 balls, while Tilak Varma finished with 34 runs off only 18 deliveries. Harshal Patel was the best bowler for Punjab Kings, having registered figures 3/31 in four overs. Sam Curran, Punjab Kings' stand-in captain, also took two wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah got Mumbai Indians off to a flier early in the chase as he got Rilee Rossouw and Curran in the same over. Coetzee also was amongst the wickets, finishing with figures of 3/32. From 14/4 and 49/5 at one stage, it never looked like the Punjab Kings could even come close to the Mumbai Indians total, but in the end, it was just nine runs which turned out to be the difference maker. While Ashutosh was the top-scorer for Punjab Kings, Shashank Singh also had a great impact with a 25-ball 41. Commentator, Punjab Kings’ Players Left Shocked After Third Umpire’s Controversial ‘Wide’ Call Involving Tim David During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

PBKS vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2024

#This was the fourth time Punjab Kings lost a match in the last over this season

#Punjab Kings have added the most number of runs after the sixth wicket in an IPL run chase

#Rohit Sharma completed 250 matches in the IPL

#He also crossed 6500 runs in the competition

#Ashutosh Sharma scored his maiden IPL half-century

#Suryakumar Yadav completed his 23rd IPL fifty

#Kagiso Rabada completed 250 wickets in T20 cricket

High on confidence and momentum, Mumbai Indians will next head to Jaipur to face Rajasthan Royals on April 22. Punjab Kings on the other hand, will face Gujarat Titans at home on April 21.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 02:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).