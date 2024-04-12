Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be locking horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. This will be match no. six for both the teams in IPL 2024 season. RR are the table top for now as they have won four matches out of the five played this season. But they will be coming in after losing a hard-fought battle against the Gujarat Titans (GT). RR didn't start well in the match but the middle-order the most of the work for the team as captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag played crucial knocks. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

These crucial knocks led RR to a decent total of 196 runs at the loss of three wickets. RR's bowling lineup took the wickets was unable to stop the flow of runs and which resulted in GT winning the match on the very last ball. Meanwhile, PBKS are also coming in after facing a defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). PBKS lost the match just by two runs.

The opening pair is generating major problems as for PBKS, as without a good start it becomes difficult for the middle-order batsmen to carry on with a good flow of runs. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma are doing well in the middle order but is surely not enough. Captain Shikhar Dhawan needs to step up with the English opener Jonny Bairstow. Bowlers of PBKS are doing well and can continue to be a problem for the opposition in the upcoming game. MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah Leads Mumbai Indians to Dominant Win.

PBKS vs RR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other a total of 26 times in which PBKS has just won 11 matches. Meanwhile, RR has won 15 matches. It can be an evenly fought battle, but RR will have the upper hand.

PBKS vs RR Match Number 27 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Sam Curran Sanju Samson Shashank Singh Riyan Parag Arshdeep Singh Trent Boult

PBKS vs RR Match Number 27 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the batters Shashank Singh and Riyan Parag and also how the PBKS batting lineup plays out against RR's bowling lineup.

PBKS vs RR Match Number 27 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Match Number 27 will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

PBKS vs RR Match Number 27 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the PBKS vs RR match 27 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match 27 free live streaming in India.

PBKS vs RR Match Number 27 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C)(Wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2024 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).