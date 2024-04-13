PBKS 52/4 in 9.3 Overs | PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj Strikes Again, Dismisses Sam Curran

OUT! The wickets continue to tumble and this time, Keshav Maharaj has dismissed Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran. The left-hander attempted to hit the ball on the leg-side but got neither the elevation nor the distance with Dhruv Jurel taking a good catch. Sam Curran c Dhruv Jurel b Keshav Maharaj 6(10)

PBKS 47/3 in 8 Overs | PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Keshav Maharaj Accounts for Jonny Bairstow

OUT! Keshav Maharaj into the act now and he has dismissed Jonny Bairstow, with Shimron Hetmyer taking a simple catch. Punjab Kings are losing their way here. Jonny Bairstow c Shimron Hetmyer b Keshav Maharaj 15(19)

PBKS 41/2 in 6.3 Overs | PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal Strikes, Dismisses Prabhsimran Singh

OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal has struck for Rajasthan Royals in his very first over and he has sent back Prabhsimran Singh. The right-hander wanted to free his arms and strike a big shot but did not find the distance with Dhruv Jurel taking a good catch. Prabhsimran Singh c Dhruv Jurel b Yuzvendra Chahal 10(14)

PBKS 27/1 in 3.4 Overs | PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Avesh Khan Dismisses Atharva Taide

OUT! Avesh Khan strikes and Atharva Taide has to depart! Rajasthan Royals almost spilled the chance but Kuldeep Sen ensured that he took the catch while almost getting involved in a confusion with skipper Sanju Samson. All's well that ends well for Rajasthan Royals! Atharva Taide c Kuldeep Sen b Avesh Khan 15(12)

PBKS 17/0 in 2 Overs | PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow Start Proceedings

Atharva Taide and Jonny Bairstow have begun the proceedings for Punjab Kings in this contest. Taide, in particular, has looked good with some eye-catching strokes on both sides of the wicket. Bairstow, on his part, needs a big knock under his belt.

PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Opt to Bowl First; See RR Playing XI

RR Playing XI vs PBKS: Sanju Samson(c &wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Opt to Bowl First; See PBKS Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI vs RR: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Opt to Bowl First, Shikhar Dhawan Misses Out for Punjab Kings; No Jos Buttler, Ravi Ashwin for Royals

Rajasthan Royals will be without the services of Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin. RR have named Rovman Powell and Tanush Kotian as the replacements. For Punjab Kings, Liam Livingstone makes a return to the playing XI.

PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Opt to Bowl First; Shikhar Dhawan Misses Out for Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and Sanju Samson and co will bowl first. The big news is that Shikhar Dhawan will not lead Punjab Kings tonight as he is out with an injury.

Punjab Kings face a stern challenge at home as they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side have performed well but in patches but will need to get their act together as they take on Rajasthan Royals, a side which has established itself as one of the early title contenders. Punjab Kings have managed just two wins out of five matches and are placed eighth on the IPL 2024 points table. With games coming in thick and fast, Shikhar Dhawan and his men would look to bounce back and there's surely no better time to script a turnaround. IPL 2024 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of PBKS vs RR T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand, would aim at bouncing back to form after suffering their first loss of the tournament. Sanju Samson's decision to not use Trent Boult in the last over against Gujarat Titans, which was eventually bowled by Avesh Khan did raise a few eyebrows but the inaugural champions will look to return to winning ways. Given the recent form, Rajasthan Royals are firm favourites to win this match but they will surely not take Punjab Kings lightly, given the way Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma have been striking the ball towards the death.

Punjab Kings Full Squad for IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

