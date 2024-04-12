Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The opening pair is generating major problems as for PBKS, as without a good start it becomes difficult for the middle-order batsmen to carry on with a good flow of runs. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma are doing well in the middle order but is surely not enough. Captain Shikhar Dhawan needs to step up with the English opener Jonny Bairstow. Bowlers of PBKS are doing well and can continue to be a problem for the opposition in the upcoming game. PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 27 in Mullanpur.

RR didn't start well in the match but the middle-order the most of the work for the team as captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag played crucial knocks. These crucial knocks led RR to a decent total of 196 runs at the loss of three wickets. RR's bowling lineup took the wickets but was unable to stop the flow of runs which resulted in GT winning the match on the very last ball. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Mullanpur Weather Report

Expected Weather in Mullanpur at the Time of PBKS vs RR Match-27 (Source; Accuweather)

The weather during match 27 between PBKS and RR in IPL 2024 will be mostly cloudy. But here's the good news for fans, there are no chances of rainfall during the match timings and fans will be able to enjoy the match at full pace. The temperature will vary between 25-31 degrees Celcius.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at this stadium is considered batting-friendly and the average innings total can be expected around 175 or more. Spinners are expected to play a big role as they can play a role of being economical in this batter's paradise. Most of the matches this season have been high-scoring, we can expect the same from the match between PBKS and RR.

