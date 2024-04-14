Fans got to witness an absolute thriller in IPL 2024 where Rajasthan Royals overcame Punjab Kings by three wickets at the Mullanpur Stadium on April 13. The match looked to be a pretty one-sided contest after Punjab Kings scampered through to 147/8, largely due to the efforts of Ashutosh Sharma, who continued to make an 'impact' whenever given the opportunity. The youngster blasted 31 runs off just 16 balls to propel the total to somewhat of a decent one in the first innings largely dominated by Rajasthan Royals. For the visiting side, Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Avesh Khan (2/34) took two wickets each while Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen and Yuzvendra Chahal got one apiece. Sanju Samson Pulls Off MS Dhoni-Like Run Out to Dismiss Liam Livingstone During PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

In response, Rajasthan Royals almost made a mess of this run chase before Shimron Hetmyer's rescue act came about. With Jos Buttler missing out, debutant Tanush Kotian was sent to open the innings but the ploy completely failed as the Mumbai cricketer could score just 24 runs off 31 deliveries. Yashasvi Jaiswal did show signs of form with 39 off 28 deliveries but a poor shot brought about his end. Rajasthan Royals also had a significant contributor in the form of Riyan Parag, who scored 23 off 18 balls, but it was Hetmyer, whose 27* off just 10 balls helped the inaugural champions bounce back to winning ways. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Punjab Kings registered the fourth-lowest powerplay score in IPL 2024-38/1

#Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 200 sixes in the IPL, second bowler after Piyush Chawla to do so

#Shimron Hetmyer has scored the most runs in the 18th, 19th, 20th over in last 4 IPL seasons--467

#Rajasthan Royals became the first team to register 10 points this season

Rajasthan Royals, despite the win, would be looking to work on their batting and show an improved performance when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 16. Punjab Kings on the other hand, would aim for a third win of the season when they take on Mumbai Indians on April 18.

