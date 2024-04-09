The IPL 2024 season has already got intensified with more and more breathtaking cricketing actions, some edge of the seat thrillers and elating moments. In the next match of the IPL 2024, Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. SRH made a solid comeback to winning ways in their last game by beating CSK. They restricted CSK to a low total and chased it down comfortably. PBKS on the other hand, secured a stunning comeback victory against GT riding on the brilliant effort from Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. Both the teams will look to ride on the momentum and bag important three points ahead of a difficult play-off qualification race. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Replaces Injured Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad For Remainder of IPL 2024.

PBKS have a concern with their top order as Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran are yet to deliver collective and consistent performance. Sam Curran has played a good knock in one game but he has been average with the ball and his bat has not delivered in the last few games. Liam Livingstone missed the last match due to injury and his availability is yet to be clear. Bowling has been a bigger disappointment for PBKS with Harshal Patel not delivering according to his reputation as a death specialist. Arshdeep Singh is also struggling for form. With SRH posing a threat with their explosive batters, PBKS bowlers have to be on toes. Rishabh Pant Likely to Be Selected in India's Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli's Inclusion Certain: Report.

SRH on the other end, will look at Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head for another good start. They have found a combination that suits them in the top order with Abhishek and Head opening and Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen to follow. Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy are likely to be used as floaters. Captain Pat Cummins has been consistent and economical with the ball and he has received good support from Jaydev Unadkat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With T Natarajan not being at his best of forms, Umran Malik might make his way in the playing XI in this game.