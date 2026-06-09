Prasidh Krishna Replaces Mohammed Siraj in India's Squad for Ireland and England T20Is

In a strategic move aimed at managing player workload, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced that right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna will replace Mohammed Siraj in India's T20 International squads for the upcoming white-ball assignments against Ireland and England. The decision comes as Team India prepares for a packed international calendar following their recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph. Fact Check: Has Suryakumar Yadav Announced His Retirement After Being Removed As India T20I Captain?

According to a BCCI statement, Siraj has been advised a period of rest by the BCCI Medical Team and Team Management as a precautionary measure to ensure his adequate recovery ahead of a long international season. This emphasis on fast bowler management highlights the board's commitment to maintaining player fitness and longevity in a demanding cricketing landscape.

Upcoming T20I Engagements

India's white-ball tour commences with a two-match T20I series in Ireland, followed by a five-match T20I series in England. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Early in India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series Opener.

India Tour of Ireland 2026 (T20I Series)

Match Date Venue 1st T20I June 26, 2026 Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast 2nd T20I June 28, 2026 Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast

India Tour of England 2026 (T20I Series)

Match Date Time (IST) Venue 1st T20I July 1, 2026 10:00 PM Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street 2nd T20I July 4, 2026 7:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester 3rd T20I July 7, 2026 10:00 PM Trent Bridge, Nottingham 4th T20I July 9, 2026 10:00 PM County Ground, Bristol 5th T20I July 11, 2026 7:00 PM Rose Bowl, Southampton

Squad Composition

The updated Indian squad for the Ireland and England T20Is is led by Shreyas Iyer, with Tilak Varma named as his deputy. The squad includes a mix of established performers and promising talents.

India's T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.

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