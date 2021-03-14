Prithvi Shaw became the first cricketer to accumulate 800 or more runs in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shaw achieved the feat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 final against Uttar Pradesh after smashing 73 runs off 39 balls in a chase of 313. His knock, which was studded with 10 boundaries and four maximums, took him past Mayank Agarwal's record and made the Mumbai captain the first cricketer to amass more than 800 runs in a single edition of the tournament. Prithvi Shaw Injury Update: Mumbai Captain Walks Out To Bat Despite Being Hit on Shin While Fielding During UP vs MUM Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final.

Agarwal had scored 723 runs in the 2017-18 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His record was, however, eclipsed by Devdutt Padikkal (737) earlier in this tournament before Shaw breached it again and added a new milestone to his name. Shaw, 21, has now scored 827 runs in this edition at a staggering average of 165.40. His strike in this tournament has been 138.29. The Mumbai captain has scored three centuries and a double hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season, two of those centuries came in consecutive knockout stage matches against Saurashtra and Karnataka. Prithvi Shaw Doesn't Need to Change Anything in His Approach, Says Shreyas Iyer.

He started the season with a 105 against Delhi, then slammed a 227 in just 152 balls against Puducherry. Shaw smashed 185 from 123 deliveries in the quarter-final against Saurashtra and then scored 165 (122 balls) against Karnataka in the semis. In the final, he scored 73 to give Mumbai a great start as they aim to chase down 313 runs and lift a fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Prithvi Shaw Smashes Record Books In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Prithvi Shaw in Vijay Hazare 2021: 105*(89) 34(38) 227*(152) 36(30) 2(5) 185*(123) in Quarter-Final 165(122) in Semi-Final 73(39) in Final 827 runs from 8 matches innings including 1 double hundred, 3 hundreds and 1 fifty. What an incredible season for Mumbai Captain. pic.twitter.com/9CnMVNOCYW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2021

This has been a record-smashing tournament for Shaw, who broke MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's record for the highest score by an Indian batsman in List A chase with his 185 in the quarter-final. Dhoni and Kohli jointly held the record after scoring 183 each in ODI chases before Shaw went past it and made the record his own.

Mumbai, meanwhile, need 102 runs 20 overs to beat Uttar Pradesh and lift the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Madhav Kaushik smashed a hundred for Uttar Pradesh, after they had opted to bat first, to help his side set Mumbai a mammoth 313 runs to win. His knock of 158 from 156 balls included 15 boundaries and four maximums. Kaushik was also involved in a 122-run opening partnership with Samarth Singh, who scored a half-century. Akshdeep Nath then hit a 40-ball 55 to take Uttar Pradesh past the 300-run mark.

