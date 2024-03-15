Islamabad United are set to face Quetta Gladiators in the first Eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL). United and Gladiators finished in third and fourth place in the points table of the tournament and both sides would be hoping to win the match and make a place in the final.

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have faced each other on two occasions in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League. Gladiators managed to win the first clash whereas the second encounter was abandoned without even a ball being bowled. The winner of the Eliminator 1 will face Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 2.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Eliminator 1 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Eliminator 1 will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2024 (Friday) and will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Usama Mir and Yasir Khan Star As Multan Sultans Beat Peshawar Zalmi by Seven Wickets To Qualify for PSL 2024 Final

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Eliminator 1 Match in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Eliminator 1 in India. For the PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Eliminator 1 Live Streaming Online in India?

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Eliminator 1 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live-streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

