Karachi Kings will be playing the second straight game as they played a PSL 2024 match on Wednesday, February 28 and will be playing a match today as well. In the PSL 2024 match, 16 Karachi Kings will be hosting Quetta Gladiators. PSL 2024 is getting more and more entertaining each day as teams are giving their all in every single match of the season. Karachi Kings lost their last game against Islamabad United. 'AB de Villiers or MS Dhoni?' Islamabad United Cricketer Azam Khan Reveals His Favourite Finisher in T20 Cricketer Amidst PSL 2024 (Watch Video).

Karachi Kings have won two games out of four games. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are sitting in the second position in the points table as they have won three out of their four matches. Quetta Gladiators are looking in top form and will look to continue. We can expect a high-scoring match between the sides. Although there haven't been many high-scoring games this season, with explosive batting lineups, we can expect a high-scoring contest here.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match in India. For the PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading. PSL 2024 Points Table Updated: Multan Sultans Retains Top Spot, Islamabad United Move to Fourth Position.

How To Watch Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live-streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

