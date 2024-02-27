Table-toppers Multan Sultans meet bottom-placed Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match number 14. It has been a contrasting journey for last year's finalists thus far in the PSL 2024. While runners-up Multan Sultans have four out of five matches, defending champions are yet to open their winning account and have lost five out of five matches this season. Meanwhile, for LQ vs MS PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. Azam Khan Gives a Hilarious Reaction After Hitting the Ball for Six During Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Interestingly this is the second meeting between the two sides in PSL 2024. In an earlier fixture, which was Multan Sultans’ home game, the hosts emerged victorious by five wickets. Lahore Qalandars are hosting Multan Sultans this time and will be hoping for a change in their fortunes. It is a must-win game for Lahore Qalandars and if they lose then the defending champions will be almost out of the playoff race.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After Previously Criticising Babar Azam for Strike Rate, Commentator Simon Doull Praises Peshawar Zalmi Captain Following His 63-Ball 111 in PSL 2024 (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match in India. For the PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live-streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

