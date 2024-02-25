PSL Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match number 12, Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi. Both the teams have struggled to get going this season but Peshawar Zalmi managed to pick their first win of the season with a win over Multan Sultans. Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, are winless in four matches and languish at the bottom of the PSL 2024 points table. Meanwhile, for LQ vs PZ PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. Angry Babar Azam Threatens To Hit Spectator With Bottle After Reportedly Being Abused During Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Lahore Qalandars will be in action for the second consecutive day. The Shaheen Afridi-led side faced a narrow defeat against Karachi Kings in their last game and they will be looking to bounce back immediately from the defeat. A defeat in their fixture will seriously dent Lahore’s chances of making it to the playoffs. Remember, Lahore are the defending champions.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2024 (Sunday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match in India. For PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

