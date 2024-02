PSL 2024 Full Schedule: It is time for the ninth edition of Pakistan Super League or PSL 2024. The PSL 2024 will kick-off with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on former champions Islamabad United after an opening ceremony on Saturday, February 17. The next day, PSL 2024 will witness its first double-header of the season. The night matches are scheduled to take place at 08:00 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST) and day games at 02:30 PM. Meanwhile, you can download the full PSL 2024 schedule in PDF format hereĀ for free. Scroll down to get PSL 2024 full schedule with time table and venue details.Ā PSL 2024 Anthem ā€˜Khul Ke Khelā€™ by Ali Zafar and Aima Beg Released, Watch Video.

A total of six teams- Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings- will take part in the PSl 2024, which will witness 34 matches including playoffs and final. The PSL 2024 will take place in four cities- Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Like previously, PSL 2024 will be played in double round-robin format with each team playing 10 matches before the playoffs. Top four teams on the points table will head to the next round or the playoffs. The top two teams will face-off in Qualifier for a place in the final while third and fourth placed teams will take on each other in Eliminator 1. The loser of Qualifier will then face the winner of Eliminator 1 in Eliminator 2 match for a remaining spot in the final.Ā PSL 2024 Trophy Unveiled in Lahore Ahead of Ninth Edition of T20 Tournament (See Pics).

PSL 2024 Full Schedule With Time in IST

Match Teams Date Time (IST) VenueĀ 1 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Saturday, 17 Feb 2024 8:00 pmĀ Gaddafi Stadium LahoreĀ 2 Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Sunday, 18 February 2024 2:30 pm 3 Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Sunday, 18 February 2024 8:00 pmĀ Multan Cricket StadiumĀ 4 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Monday , 19 February 2024 8:00 pmĀ Lahore Gaddafi StadiumĀ 5 Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Tuesday, 20 February 2024 8:00 pmĀ Multan Cricket StadiumĀ 6 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Wednesday, 21 February 2024 2:30 pm Lahore Gaddafi StadiumĀ 7 Multan Sultan vs Lahore Qalandars Wednesday 21, February 2024 8:00 pmĀ Multan Cricket StadiumĀ 8 Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Thursday, 22 February 2024 8:00 pmĀ Lahore Gaddafi StadiumĀ 9 Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Friday, 23 February 2024 8:00 pmĀ Multan Cricket StadiumĀ 10 Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Saturday, 24 February 2024 8:00 pmĀ Lahore Gaddafi StadiumĀ 11 Multan Sultan vs Quetta GladiatorsĀ Sunday, 25 February 2024 2:30 pm Multan Cricket StadiumĀ 12 Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar ZalmiĀ Sunday, 25 February 2024 8:00 pmĀ Lahore Gaddafi StadiumĀ 13 Islamabad United vs Peshawar ZalmiĀ Monday, 26 February 2024 8:00 pmĀ Lahore Gaddafi StadiumĀ 14 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan SultanĀ Tuesday, 27 February 2024 8:00 pmĀ Lahore Gaddafi StadiumĀ 15 Karachi Kings vs Islamabad UnitedĀ Wednesday, 28 February 2024 8:00 pmĀ Karachi National Stadium 16 Karachi Kings vs Quetta GladiatorsĀ Thursday, 29 February 2024 8:00 pmĀ Karachi National StadiumĀ 17 Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar ZalmiĀ Saturday, 2 March 2024 2:30 pm Rawalpindi Cricket StadiumĀ 18 Islamabad United vs Quetta GladiatorsĀ Saturday, 2 March 2024 8:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket StadiumĀ 19 Karachi Kings vs Multan SultanĀ Sunday, 3 March 2024 8:00 pmĀ Karachi National StadiumĀ 20 Islamabad United vs Peshawar ZalmiĀ Monday, 4 March 2024 8:00 pmĀ Rawalpindi Cricket StadiumĀ 21Ā Multan Sultan vs Peshawar ZalmiĀ Tuesday, 5 March 2024 8:00 pmĀ Rawalpindi Cricket StadiumĀ 22 Karachi Kings vs Quetta GladiatorsĀ Wednesday, 6 March 2024 2:30 pmĀ Rawalpindi Cricket StadiumĀ 23 Islamabad United vs Lahore QalandersĀ Wednesday, 6 March 2024 8:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket StadiumĀ 24 Islamabad United vs Karachi KingsĀ Thursday, 7 March 2024 8:00 pm Karachi National StadiumĀ 25 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta GladiatorsĀ Friday, 8 March 2024 8:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket StadiumĀ 26 Karachi Kings vs Lahore QalandersĀ Saturday, 9 March 2024 8:00 pm Karachi National StadiumĀ 27 Islamabad United vs Multan SultanĀ Sunday, 10 March 2024 2:30 pm Rawalpindi Cricket StadiumĀ 28 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta GladiatorsĀ Sunday, 10 March 2024 8:00 pm Karachi National StadiumĀ 29 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar ZalmiĀ Monday, 11 March 2024 8:00 pm 30 Multan Sultan vs Quetta GladiatorsĀ Tuesday, 12 March 2024 8:00 pm 31 Qualifier 1 vs 2Ā Thursday, 14 March 2024 8:00 pm 32 Eliminator 1(3 vs 4) Friday, 15 March 2024 8:00 pm 33 Eliminator 2(loser qualifier vs winner eliminator) Saturday, 16 March 2024 8:00 pm 34 Final Sunday, 18 March 2024 8:00 pm

In India, fans can watch PSL 2024 live streaming online on FanCode app and website. The season pass for PSL 2024 is available for INR 149. However, no TV channel will provide the live telecast of PSL 2024 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 10:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).