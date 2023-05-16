Match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) cross swords with Delhi Capitals (DC) in a reverse fixture at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on May 17, 2023, Wednesday. Before the match between Punjab and Delhi gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing more than 10 games. Punjab Kings, on one hand, are still in the race for the playoffs. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side is eighth in the points table with 12 points in hand after recording their sixth win of the season. If they are to qualify for the playoff, they need to win all of the games and hope the result of other matches also goes their way. The team is heading into their next game with full of confidence after having defeated Delhi in their previous encounter. IPL 2023: ‘I Will Always Be a Bowler’s Captain’, Says Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya After 34-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are virtually out of the race for the Playoffs. Sitting in the last position (10th) with eight points in hand after registering four wins and eight losses, the David Warner-led unit’s IPL 2023 campaign is well over. Having lost their previous clash, the 2021 IPL finalists look low in confidence and they would be eager to secure a win in the remaining games and end their campaign on a high note.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Punjab and Delhi, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between PBKS and DC, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Punjab and Delhi is Punjab.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 game between PBKS and DC. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Punjab Kings side are the favourites with 53% winning chance and it is also justified, given they have beaten Delhi earlier this season. The prediction further states that Delhi have got 47% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be a close affair. However, there is also possibility that Delhi may also pull off a win against Punjab, provided if Delhi put up their best performance.

