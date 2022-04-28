KL Rahul will be up against his former franchise as Lucknow Super Giants face Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 on Friday, April 29. The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these sides would be high on confidence after winning their previous matches. While Lucknow Super Giants outsmarted Mumbai Indians for a second time, Punjab Kings too completed a league double against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. With both these teams in form, one can expect a cracker of a contest to unfold on Friday evening. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s A Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK for Making it to Last Four

KL Rahul has been in imperious form for his new side Lucknow with the right-hander already having scored two centuries so far. His opposite number and former opening partner Mayank Agarwal has not quite been in good form. Shikhar Dhawan showed in the last game why his experience is so important for Punjab while Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow would be expected to come good once again. Besides Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants can rely on the young Ayush Badoni and big-hitting Marcus Stoinis alongside Krunal Pandya in their batting department. Their middle order has looked weak but they are expected to return to form.

PBKS vs LSG Betting Odds

Lucknow Super Giants are the bookmakers' favourite to win this match in IPL 2022. According to Bet365, Lucknow Super Giants have 1.80 odds of winning the match as compared to Punjab Kings' odds, which are 2.00

PBKS vs LSG Win Probability

PBKS vs LSG WIn Probability (Source: Google)

Lucknow Super Giants are slightly ahead when it comes to favourites to win this game in IPL 2022. According to Google Predictions, Lucknow have a win probability of 52%, as compared to Punjab Kings' win probability, which is 48%. However, this will change as and when the match starts and progresses.

