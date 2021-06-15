A struggling Quetta Gladiators' side would take on Lahore Qalandars in a Pakistan Super League encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Quetta, under Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy, have had a very poor season so far where they have managed to score just one victory in the seven matches they have played. They did get some useful additions in the form of Andre Russell and Faf Du Plessis but luck hasn't been their way, with both those stars players suffering from on-field injuries. They would be low on confidence walking into this match against Lahore. PSL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 6 Match in IST

Lahore Qalandars on the other hand, have done reasonably well in the competition so far, securing five wins in seven games and they are on course to making it to the play-offs. Despite losing their last match against Islamabad United, Lahore would be confident heading into this match.

QUE vs LAH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper: The wicket-keeper should be Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE)

QUE vs LAH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen: The batsmen should be Faf Du Plessis (QUE), Fakhar Zaman (LAH) and Jake Weatherald (QUE)

QUE vs LAH, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: The all-rounders for this match would be Mohammad Hafeez (LAH) and Mohammad Nawaz (QUE)

QUE vs LAH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The bowlers for this match Shahid Afridi (LAH), Rashid Khan (LAH), Haris Rauf (LAH), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE) and Khurram Shahzad (QUE)

QUE vs LAH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sarfaraz Ahmed (QUE), Faf Du Plessis (QUE), Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Jake Weatherald (QUE), Mohammad Hafeez (LAH), Mohammad Nawaz (QUE), Shahid Afridi (LAH), Rashid Khan (LAH), Haris Rauf (LAH), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE) and Khurram Shahzad (QUE)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2021 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).