Indian cricketers were once again subjected to alleged racial abuse on Day 4 of the ongoing Test between Indian and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli took to social media saying that the behaviour is completely ‘unacceptable’ and has asked the apex boards to look into the matter with ‘absolute urgency and seriousness’. ICC Condemns Racial Behaviour Towards Indian Cricketers, Offers Full Support to CA for Investigation.

‘Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field, The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once,’ wrote the Indian captain. Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Wasim Jaffer and Other Former Indian Cricketers React After Indian Players Face Racial Abuse at SCG.

Kohli's Statement

The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2021

The incident on Day 4 occurred just minutes before the tea break. Mohammad Siraj, who had also been targeted on the third day, reported the incident to the on-field umpires following which ground security and staff asked a group of spectators to leave the ground while other around them were relocated.

Watch Video

Australian Fans Were Asked To Leave The Stadium During India-Australia 3rd Test Match At Sydney Cricket Stadium,#SCG For Creating Inappropriateness By Commenting On Mohammad Siraj Right After He Finished His Bowling & Was Arriving To Field Near The Boundaries pic.twitter.com/YgLRc1WdrB — Prithvi.v.Bharadwaj (@PrithviMatka) January 10, 2021

Cricket Australia have released a statement regarding the matter and have launched an investigation into it. ‘Cricket Australia has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms following the alleged racial abuse of members of the Indian cricket squad by a section of the crowd at the SCG yesterday,’ said the board.

The International Cricket Council have also had a say in the matter and have extended their full support to Cricket Australia for investigation. According to reports, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj were targeted by a number of spectators during the second and third day of the test, following which BCCI have filed a complaint.

