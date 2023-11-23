India had a heartbreaking loss against Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They came into the final with strong preparation, momentum of winning ten matches in a row behind them but failed to get over the finishing line. After the defeat, Indian Team head coach Rahul Dravid came into the press conference and admitted that he has not thought about his future as the head coach of Team India. Dravid was appointed as head coach after the T20 World Cup in 2021 and since then has guided India in two ICC competitions and in the WTC final but failed to win either. Dravid's two years contract has come to an end and reports have suggested that he won't be extending the contract. Rahul Dravid Ponders on Future As India’s Head Coach After Losing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Against Australia, Says ‘Have Not Yet Thought About It’.

According to Times of India, Multiple sources in the BCCI confirmed that the legendary batter, whose two-year contract ended with the conclusion of the World Cup, has decided not to continue as the head coach of the Indian team and has communicated the same to the BCCI. A source told TOI that Dravid was already considering his future options. "He's in talks with an IPL team for a big two-year contract," the source revealed. There's no clarity on whether the other members of the support staff of the Indian team (Batting coach Vikram Rathour, Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and Fielding coach T Dilip), whose contracts too ended with the World Cup, will continue.

"Dravid has communicated to the BCCI that he isn't keen to continue as a full-time coach. For close to 20 years, he has travelled with the Indian team as a player, and for the past couple of years, he again went through the same grind, which he doesn't want to undergo. He's fine with a role at the NCA as the head there (a role he previously served in), which will allow him to stay back in his hometown Bengaluru. Like earlier, he's fine with coaching the team sporadically, but not again as a full-time coach," the source said to TOI.

If Dravid leaves, he is set to be replaced by his once teammate in the Indian cricket team and close friend VVS Laxman. VVS is currently the head of NCA in Bengaluru and has worked as Interim head-coach of Team in New Zealand and Ireland. He is the acting head coach of Team India in the five-match T20I series against Australia as Dravid takes his time off to decide on his future.

"Laxman has expressed his keenness for the job. During the World Cup, Laxman travelled to Ahmedabad to meet the BCCI's top bosses in this regard. He's likely to sign a long-time contract as the Team India coach, and will certainly travel with the team in that capacity for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will be his first as the full-time India head coach," the BCCI source further revealed. ‘Class Act’ Fans Praise Rahul Dravid After He Turns Up To Attend Press Conference Following India’s Defeat to Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Under the guidance of VVS Laxman, India won the T20I series in New Zealand in 2022 and against Ireland in 2023. Fans will hope if he comes to the fore, he can end Team India's ten years drought of ICC titles in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2023 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).