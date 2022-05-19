Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings square off against each other in their last league games of IPL 2022 on Friday, May 20. The match would be played at the Brabourne Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). While Rajasthan Royals need a victory to secure the second spot for themselves, Chennai Super Kings, who have already been eliminated from the competition, will play for pride completely and hope to sign off from this difficult season on a high. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Both teams have some misfiring stars whom they want to step up and give their all in their final group stage match. While Rajasthan Royals would be very keen on having Jos Buttler return to form, something that would give them a lot of strength at the top of the order once again, Chennai Super Kings will hope for an improved batting effort one last time, after a disastrous show against Gujarat Titans.

RR vs CSK Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals have been preferred by bookmakers to secure two points from this clash. According to bet365, Rajasthan Royals have betting odds of 1.66 as compared to CSK, whose betting odds are 2.20

RR vs CSK Win Probability

RR vs CSK Win Probability (Source: Google)

Royals seem to take the cake here as well. According to Google Predictions, the Sanju Samson-led team have a win probability of 56% while the defending champions have 44%. But it is to be noted that both these probabiltiies are bound to change as and when the game starts and progresses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2022 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).