Resurgent Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against rampant Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on April 27, 2023, Thursday. Before the match between Rajasthan and Chennai gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing a few games. Rajasthan Royals are nicely placed in the third position with eight points after registering four wins and three losses after playing seven games. The Sanju Samson-led team went off the track a bit after losing two consecutive matches on the trot. Their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) saw the face of defeat. Batting first, RCB posted a challenging total of 189 on account of Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell’s brilliant knocks. After failing to restrict RCB to a modest total, their run chase fell short of the target despite some fight back from their batters. Arjun Tendulkar Six Video: Watch Mumbai Indians' Youngster Smash His First Maximum During GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

Their next match against Chennai offers Rajasthan with a perfect opportunity to bounce back and given their form and performances, Rajasthan have it in themselves to perform at their best and pull off a win.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are relishing their position atop the table with 10 points after having registered five wins out of the seven games that they played. The MS Dhoni-led team recently rose to their fifth of the season when they beat Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground. After being asked to bat first, Chennai accumulated a mammoth 235 runs on board after some brilliant knocks from batters, Devon Conway, Shivam Dubey and Ajinkya Rahane. With a lot of runs on boards to defend, Chennai bowlers bundled out Kolkata for 186 to win their fifth game of the season. For Chennai, the upcoming match provides them with the chance to boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs with another win.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Rajasthan and Chennai, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between RCB and KKR, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Rajasthan and Chennai is Rajasthan. Mohammed Shami Completes 100 IPL Matches, Wriddhiman Saha Makes His 150th Appearance in Indian Premier League During GT vs MI Clash.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 match between RR and CSK. (Source:Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Rajasthan Royals side are the favourites with 51% winning chance and it is also justified, considering their form in their last matches. The prediction further states that Chennai have got 49% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest. However, there is also possibility that Chennai may go on to beat Rajasthan, provided if Chennai put up their best performance.

