Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match no 4. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on September 22, 2020. MS Dhoni-led CSK side will enter this game with a win, as they defeated defending champion Mumbai Indians in the opening game of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi. CSK defeated MI by chasing down the target of 163 runs in 19.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 match 4 weather report, pitch report and rain forecast at Sharjah. CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 4th Match Preview: Confident Chennai Super Kings Keen to Continue Winning Run Against Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals will be playing their opening game of IPL 2020 against CSK. This time RR side will be led by Steve Smith as Ajinkya Rahane has been bought by Delhi Capitals. Rajasthan Royals finished at the sixth position in IPL 2O19. The team consist of amazing talents like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer to name a few. Speaking about CSK's victory in previous game Ambati Rayadu played a fine knock of 71 from 48 balls to guide men in yellow to victory against Mumbai Indians. Now let us take a look at the weather and pitch report for RR vs CSK IPL 2020, match 4 at Sharjah. RR vs CSK, IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Likely Playing XI vs Chennai Super Kings for Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 4.

Weather Report

RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 4 Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature at Sharjah would be warm with high humidity. Also, the wind will blow at a low speed of 7 to 9 km/h. During the time when the match will begin at 6 pm local time the temperature would be around 36-degree Celsius, however as the match progress the temperature will come down to 32 degree Celsius. The humidity will be more than 60 percent throughout the evening which can give a tough time to bowlers to take the grip on the ball.

Pitch Report

The track at Sharjah is usually flat which can provide high scoring games. However, it does have something for the spinners. The score of 200 plus has only been made on one occasion at Sharjah track on which RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 match 4 will take place.

Rajasthan Royals has the ability to upset Chennai Super Kings, however, it won't be easy especially when CSK bowlers and batsmen are in good touch and are boosted with confidence after a great win in their previous game. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 match no 4.

