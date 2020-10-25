In the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 44 Rajasthan Royals (RR) meet defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RR are placed on the seventh spot on the IPL 2020 points table and are still in contention for a place in the playoffs. MI, on the other hand, comfortably top the team standings and are just a win away from sealing a final-four berth. Meanwhile, MI have won the toss and have opted to bat first. While Rajasthan Royals are unchanged, Mumbai Indians have made one change to their playing XI with James Pattinson returning. Kieron Pollard will lead MI once again as Rohit Sharma continues to nurse is injury. RR vs MI Live Score Updates.

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to secure two valuable points and keep their chances for playoffs alive. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be looking to extend their domination on top of the iPL 2020 points table. RR vs MI IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

MI Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

RR Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

Both RR and MI comes into the match with a win in their last respective matches. Mumbai Indians, however, have won three back to back games and look in great form. Meanwhile, this is the second meeting these two sides this season. Mumbai emerged victorious in the previous clash.

