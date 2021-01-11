BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla was trolled on social media for criticising the Indian middle order after the visitors pulled off a sensational draw in the 3rd Test at the SCG. Hanuma Vihari and Ravi Ashwin showed grit and determination on the final day of the match as the duo repelled the Australian bowling attack despite battling through injuries to grind out a positive result and avoid defeat. Babul Supriyo Says Hanuma Vihari ‘Playing 109 Balls To Score 7 Is Atrocious’ During IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5; Twitterati Hits Back at BJP MP for ‘Silly Tweet’.

Rajeev Shukla criticised the Indian batsmen for not showing much intent on the final day and believed a little better performance from the middle order would have resulted in a win, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead in the series. ‘Actually the middle order could have performed little better and we would have won the match’ said the BCCI vice-president. Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara Achieve Feats as Visitors Secure Historic Draw at SCG.

See Tweet

Actually the middle order could have performed little better and we would have won the match. @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 11, 2021

The BCCI chief was eventually trolled as fans hit back at the vice-president for not understanding the conditions in which Hanuma Vihari and Ravi Ashwin played. Many also criticised the 61-year-old for undermining the achievement of the Indian team on the day. Here are some of the reactions.

Can't Be Serious

Rajivji you can’t be serious. This is the best we have seen them perform in a long time. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 11, 2021

Typical Indian Parent

Typical Indian parent — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 11, 2021

Rajeev Shukla Should Open

You should open in next match. Full sumpport — desi mojito (@desimojito) January 11, 2021

Stupidest Comment

Stupidest comment I have seen 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Suryanarayan Ganesh (@gsurya) January 11, 2021

A Meme

Hanuma Vihari apparently had suffered a hamstring injury mid-match and wasn’t able to move freely while Ravi Ashwin had a serious back tweak the previous day and was in severe pain. However, the duo defied all-odds as they stitched up a 62-run partnership from 256 deliveries, making sure India avoided defeat on the final day.

Australia put forward a target of 407 runs for India to chase. The visitors started well as the opening dup put on another 50+ runs on the board but quick wickets brought Australia back in the game. Rishabh Pant’s cameo threatened to take the game away from the hosts but once again bowlers were able to put Australia in command however, India’s determination saw that the game ended in a draw.

