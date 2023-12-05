Cricket stars Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar were among 8,000 people to whom invitations have been sent to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony of the temple is set to be held on January 22, 2024, with the foundation stone for the same having been laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2020. He is also expected to attend the pran pratishtha ceremony along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) head Mohan Bhagwat. Ram Mandir Opening: Uttar Pradesh Govt to Celebrate Ram Temple's Consecration Ceremony As Festival, Says State Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh.

The invitations to several dignitaries are reportedly being sent out by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The report in the Print further adds that the invitees to the event also include actors like Akshay Kumar and also Amitabh Bachchan and industrialists which include Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Furthermore, some scribes have been sent invitations to attend the event. Priests and saints, around 6,000 of them have been invited for the consecration ceremony with the 2,000 being the prominent personalities from different spheres. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Famous Bombay Bustle Restaurant in London, Picture Goes Viral.

Kohli has been out of action since India's defeat to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad. He has also opted out of the white-ball leg of India's tour of South Africa and will be in action in the Test matches against the Proteas, which start from December 26.

