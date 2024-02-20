The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season is coming to an intense phase as it is time for the quarterfinals now. Teams and players have shown immense potential during this season. And a few of them even made it to play for the Indian cricket team due to their stellar performances. Also in the past players have made it to India's cricket team. A lot of players across a whole lot of teams try to give their best and only a bunch of them get to play for the Indian cricket team due to immense competition. Faiz Fazal Retires From First-Class Cricket, Makes Announcement With Emotional Post.

We saw some experienced players who already have played for India performing well such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, etc. Pujara has scored a couple of centuries and played important innings to lead his team Saurashtra towards the top eight. A few of the senior players have announced retirement as well who were unable to leave a mark. Ranji Trophy has always been a very important tournament for the upcoming stars of Indian cricket as it brings out a proper playing style under pressure. 'Bilkul Bhi Risk Nahi Lene Ka…' Mayank Agarwal Shares Picture From Flight As He Carries His Own Water-Bottle After Consuming ‘Poisonous Liquid’ Previously.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals Schedule

Date Match Teams Venue February 23-27 Quarter-Final 1 Vidarbha vs Karnataka VCA, Civil Lines Stadium, Nagpur February 23-27 Quarter-Final 2 Mumbai vs Baroda MCA, BKC Ground, Mumbai February 23-27 Quarter-Final 3 Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Sri Ramakrishnan College, Coimbatore February 23-27 Quarter-Final 4 Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Holkar Stadium, Indore

All of the matches will be starting and ending on the same day and it will be interesting to see who will overpower who. The matches will start from February 23 to February 27. Mumbai, Saurashtra, and Karnataka have done exceptionally well in the tournament and can be moving on to the next stage which is the semi-final stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2024 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).