Virat Kohli is having a difficult time for Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL 2022. The former RCB skipper has failed to find his best form so far in the season. He has managed just 128 runs in nine games while also being dismissed on a golden duck twice. Amidst this, former India coach, Ravi Shastri believes that Kohli should take a break from the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli Should Take a Break From Cricket To Overcome Lean Patch, Says Ravi Shastri.

Ravi Shastri has been an advocate of Virat Kohli taking time away from cricket. The former Indian coach on occasions has mentioned that the cricketer is overworked and some rest will allow him to recover and find his best form again. Ravi Shastri Not Interested to be England's Coach After Seven Years at the Helm of Team India.

'I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance.' said Ravi Shastri on Jatin Sapru's Youtube channel.

'This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care,' he added.

Virat Kohli's form has been a concern for many given the T20 World Cup to be played later this year. The former Indian skipper has struggled to get back amongst the runs and it has been evident during his lean patch at the ongoing IPL 2022.

However, Virat Kohli isn't the only RCB batter who has struggled this season. Apart from Dinesh Karthik and Faf du Plessis, not many have been able to reach their best. Bangalore started well this season but have suffered heavy back-to-back defeats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2022 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).