Royal Challengers Bangalore have released new anthem ahead of IPL 2020. Little did they know that the Hindi and Kannada anthem would upset the fans so much that they would once again come up with funny memes. Some of these netizens were upset with the team for releasing the Hindi anthem being released but while later, the team also released the theme song in Kannada. The RCB anthem was shared on social media by the team. In the song, they paid tributes to the fans who are labelled as the 12th man by team RCB. The team hailed the undying spirit of the fans in the anthem. RCB IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21st 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the game, the team has been sweating it out in the nets, whereas their fans fought on social media and even slammed RCB for imposing Hindi via the song. The fan trolled the team with funny memes. Now, let's have a look at the memes posted on social media.

Another one

What a big letdown , RCB anthem in Hindi 😆 Its disrespectful to Kannada people. https://t.co/2GTJTLf2X7 — chacha lame monk (Halla Bol) (@oldschoolmonk) September 18, 2020

A suggestion from a netizen

People fighting for #RCBAnthem there are many other serious issues which needs to take limelight instead of fighting over languages. Let's celebrate IPL in this tough period instead of making it a reason to fight #ESCN #United_RCB_fans @RCBTweets — Hrithik J (@HRITHIKSUVARNA1) September 18, 2020

Stop Hindi imposition

Kannad Kidhar hai

Last one

The team has so far never won an IPL trophy so far in the history of the tournament. RCB would be wanting to change fortunes this seaon and like the rest of the teams would be wanting to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).