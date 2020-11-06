RCB and funny memes go hand-in-hand. After a dismal performance by the openers- Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, here was another reason that the Royal Challengers Bangalore got trolled brutally with funny memes. So in the Eliminator which is currently underway at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Moeen Ali made way to the pavilion after he got run-out on a free-hit. Now, this was the first instance in the IPL that a batsman got run-out on a free-hit. Thus the netizens lashed out the England batsman flooded the Internet with funny memes. Moeen Ali Becomes First Batsman to be Run Out on a Free Hit in IPL, Registers Infamous Record During SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator (Watch Video).

So it was Shahbaz Nadeem who was handling the batting duties and just after getting the wicket of Aaron Finch, the SRH spinner bowled a no-ball. The bowler was extremely irritated with the error and he looked extremely disappointed with the same. Soon the England all-rounder played it to the extra-cover and Rashid Khan aimed it at the stumps. Needless to say that the fans are quite upset with him and the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Free hit pe Run out pic.twitter.com/dxIaF9eESl — A B H I S H E K (@ItxAbhi27) November 6, 2020

Another one:

Free hit

Umpire : Free Hit RCB : Free Wicket pic.twitter.com/jCWn33QQZk — Anbu Seivom ❤🤗 (@parasajoy) November 6, 2020

Free hit

Last one

*when Moeen Ali got run out on a Free Hit* RCB fan's to Moeen Ali:#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/b2OvRnzf47 — Sonali Sharma (@sharmaalogy) November 6, 2020

At the end of the inning, RCB made 131 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad has already one wicket on the score of 13 runs from the first three overs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).