RCB New Logo for IPL 2020 Out! Royal Challengers Bangalore Puts an End to All Speculations Over Deleted Social Media Posts With This Video

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team (Photo Credits: IANS)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has announced their new logo for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL franchise, who left Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers and scores of fans shocked by leaving their social media pages blank on Wednesday, has finally revealed their new logo. The decision to change their logo comes after the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise has signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. Starting from IPL 2020. RCB had initially removed the profile pictures from all of their social media channels while also deleting their posts from the official RCB Instagram account. The franchise is also expected to tweak their name and jersey design in the coming days. Surprised Virat Kohli Reacts After Posts & Profile Pictures Disappear From RCB’s Official Social Media Pages (See Tweet).

“THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo!” wrote RCB on its official Twitter handle to announce their new logo. The short clip starts with a message asking its viewers to get ready for the big announcement before the new logo appears in a flag. S

RCB Reveal New Logo

THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/miROfcrpvo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020

The new logo is, however, not much different from the old logo. The lion emblem at the top of the circle – in the earlier logo – has been retained in the new version with the franchise doing away with the old circle which is also the logo of their old sponsor Kingfishers.